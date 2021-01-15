Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in December

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Legrand has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

