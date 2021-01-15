LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $100,015.58 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 987,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,930. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $833.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.