LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.29

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $11.80. LendingClub shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,139,912 shares trading hands.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

