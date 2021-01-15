LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $350.00 at Truist

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.79. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.