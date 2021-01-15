Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years.

LEN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 2,252,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,990. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

