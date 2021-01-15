Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $614,732.46 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $284.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

