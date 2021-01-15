Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.97

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.97 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 22355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.84.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$630.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.00 million. Research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,757,910. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$53,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at C$41,720.25. Insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468 over the last three months.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

