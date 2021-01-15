Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.85

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

