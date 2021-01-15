Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Up 138.3% in December

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 157.62% and a negative net margin of 1,046.77%.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

