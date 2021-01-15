Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Cut to “Hold” at Gabelli

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

LXRX stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

