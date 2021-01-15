LHT (LHT) Hits One Day Volume of $350.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 95.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 5,838.2% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $350.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006102 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.