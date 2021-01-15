Liberty Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,895 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 662% compared to the average daily volume of 380 put options.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,763,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

