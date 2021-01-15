Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.95

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 89988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

