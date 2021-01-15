Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.02

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $121.02, with a volume of 5735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.