Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.65 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 12.68 ($0.17), with a volume of 3843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.87. The firm has a market cap of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25.

About Limitless Earth plc (LME.L) (LON:LME)

Limitless Earth plc is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in all stages of development and sectors that benefit significantly from demographic change. The firm invests principally, but not exclusively, in such sectors. It invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

