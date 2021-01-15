Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 91868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.80.

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,963.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

