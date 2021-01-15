Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in December

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

LIMAF opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Linamar has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIMAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.