LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $9,512.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,751,506 coins and its circulating supply is 703,767,893 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

