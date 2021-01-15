Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.38 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.38 million and $8,356.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00445875 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.90 or 0.99910377 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 707,049,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

