LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

