Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

