Livenodes (LNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00122289 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003459 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 135.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

