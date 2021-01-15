Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.45. Lixiang Education shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,795 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Lixiang Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXEH)

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

