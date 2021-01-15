LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Down 5.1%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,980,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 65,168,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.