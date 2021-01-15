Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Logitech International stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.91. 808,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,164. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Logitech International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 157.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

