Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 955838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at C$271,261.26.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

