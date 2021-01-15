Loop Capital Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $35.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,580,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.