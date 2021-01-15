Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 2,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,422. The company has a market cap of $379.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.