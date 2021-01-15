Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 1,564 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $430.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

