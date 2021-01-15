Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 2,438 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 302.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

