Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

