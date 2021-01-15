Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.43.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80. The company has a market capitalization of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.