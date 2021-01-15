Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

