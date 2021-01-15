Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $557,000 in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EV opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

