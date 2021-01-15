Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

