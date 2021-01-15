Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 115 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,016.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

