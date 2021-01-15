Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 315 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

