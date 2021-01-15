Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 980 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

