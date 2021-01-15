Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $28,634,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quidel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $8,136,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.48. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

