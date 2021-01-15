Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

