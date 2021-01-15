Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $135.45 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

