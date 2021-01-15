Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 14.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

