Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,864,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

