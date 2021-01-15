Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

