Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,120,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

