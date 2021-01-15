Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.61 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $544.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $546.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.