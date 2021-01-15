Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

