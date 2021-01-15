Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

