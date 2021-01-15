LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 981,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LPLA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.73. 472,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,262. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.