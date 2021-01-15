Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LU. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:LU opened at $14.74 on Friday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.